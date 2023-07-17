On Monday, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (46-46) host the Minnesota Twins (48-46) at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert will get the ball for the Mariners, while Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Twins.

The favored Mariners have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +115. The total for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (7-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-3, 2.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 32, or 54.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Twins have been victorious in 11, or 34.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win five times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.