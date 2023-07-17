Mike Ford and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (108 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .267 with four doubles, nine home runs and six walks.

Ford has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 34), and 9.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Ford has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 34 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .265 AVG .268 .306 OBP .323 .529 SLG .661 3 XBH 10 3 HR 6 8 RBI 10 13/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings