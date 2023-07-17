On Monday, Ty France (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .254.

France has picked up a hit in 57 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 89), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

France has driven in a run in 27 games this year (30.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .260 AVG .247 .333 OBP .312 .429 SLG .324 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 35/12 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings