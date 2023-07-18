On Tuesday, A.J. Pollock (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .167 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Pollock has picked up a hit in 14 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Pollock has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (8.7%).

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .111 AVG .228 .186 OBP .262 .238 SLG .404 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 18/6 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings