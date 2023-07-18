On Tuesday, A.J. Pollock (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .167 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Pollock has picked up a hit in 14 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Pollock has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (8.7%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 23
.111 AVG .228
.186 OBP .262
.238 SLG .404
4 XBH 4
2 HR 3
8 RBI 7
18/6 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
  • The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
  • Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
