J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:35 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 79 hits.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 87), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.3% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.270
|AVG
|.238
|.393
|OBP
|.333
|.428
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/32
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 99 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
