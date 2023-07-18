The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 80 hits, batting .252 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Kelenic will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last games.

Kelenic has recorded a hit in 61 of 88 games this year (69.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 35 games this year (39.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .258 AVG .246 .327 OBP .317 .437 SLG .449 17 XBH 20 4 HR 7 23 RBI 22 56/15 K/BB 59/18 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings