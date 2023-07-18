Mariners vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (47-46) and the Minnesota Twins (48-47) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 18.
The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Bailey Ober (5-4) for the Twins.
Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 60 times and won 33, or 55%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 28 of its 50 games, or 56%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 417 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Astros
|W 3-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 15
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 16
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson
|July 17
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Sonny Gray
|July 18
|Twins
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Bailey Ober
|July 19
|Twins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 20
|Twins
|-
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|July 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Alek Manoah
