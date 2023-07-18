The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins will play on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with J.P. Crawford and Byron Buxton among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +110. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -130 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 55% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (33-27).

Seattle has gone 28-22 (winning 56% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Seattle has played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-45-2).

The Mariners have covered only 28.6% of their games this season, going 4-10-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 21-24 15-17 32-27 36-32 11-12

