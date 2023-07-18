J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get the better of Bailey Ober, the Minnesota Twins' starter, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Seattle's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).

Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 417 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.174).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woo is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Woo will look to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins - Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins - Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert - 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah

