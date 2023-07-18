On Tuesday, Mike Ford (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .261.

Ford has recorded a hit in 14 of 35 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his chances at the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 20 .250 AVG .268 .325 OBP .323 .500 SLG .661 3 XBH 10 3 HR 6 8 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings