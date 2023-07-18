Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 37.6% of his games this season (35 of 93), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .218 AVG .266 .276 OBP .318 .397 SLG .452 18 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 70/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings