Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:34 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 63.3% of his 90 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had an RBI in 27 games this year (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.256
|AVG
|.247
|.332
|OBP
|.312
|.422
|SLG
|.324
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|36/13
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 99 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Ober (5-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
