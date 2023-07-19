J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Kenta Maeda

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.

In 62.5% of his 88 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.0% of his games this season (37 of 88), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .272 AVG .238 .395 OBP .333 .426 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 38/33 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

