Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (47-47) and the Minnesota Twins (49-47) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 19.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA).

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 33, or 54.1%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won 19 of its 34 games, or 55.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 420 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule