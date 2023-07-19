The Seattle Mariners (47-47) will rely on Julio Rodriguez when they host Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (49-47) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, July 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+125). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 33, or 54.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 19-15 (55.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60% chance to win.

The Mariners went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

