Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Twins on July 19, 2023
The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others in this matchup.
Mariners vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (6-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|8
|6
|5
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|7.0
|7
|3
|2
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.
- He's slashing .248/.312/.404 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 80 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 54 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .256/.366/.396 on the year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.
- He's slashed .234/.309/.416 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .196/.285/.409 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
