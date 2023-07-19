The Seattle Seahawks have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

Seattle posted a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner collected 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of July 19 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.