On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (59 of 94), with multiple hits 24 times (25.5%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (14.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this year (37.2%), including six multi-run games (6.4%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .219 AVG .266 .275 OBP .318 .393 SLG .452 18 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 71/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings