Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .273 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%), including eight multi-hit games (24.2%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.286
|.604
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|16/6
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Maeda (2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
