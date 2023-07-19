Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:34 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .251.
- In 63.7% of his 91 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.7%).
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (43 of 91), with two or more runs 10 times (11.0%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.255
|AVG
|.247
|.330
|OBP
|.312
|.424
|SLG
|.324
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|11
|36/13
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Maeda (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
