On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .219 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 44 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .230 AVG .208 .288 OBP .313 .365 SLG .446 12 XBH 14 4 HR 8 17 RBI 19 38/12 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

