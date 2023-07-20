Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .219 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 44 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.230
|AVG
|.208
|.288
|OBP
|.313
|.365
|SLG
|.446
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|19
|38/12
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
