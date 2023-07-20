J.P. Crawford -- hitting .297 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 82 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 56 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
  • In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.7% of his games this year, Crawford has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year (37 of 89), with two or more runs 12 times (13.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 41
.277 AVG .238
.397 OBP .333
.428 SLG .364
15 XBH 13
5 HR 3
16 RBI 17
39/33 K/BB 32/21
0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Lopez (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
