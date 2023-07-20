Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 82 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .252 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 63 of 90 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (38.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.246
|.324
|OBP
|.317
|.428
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|22
|59/15
|K/BB
|59/18
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.131 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.
