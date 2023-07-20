After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 82 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .252 with 37 extra-base hits.

Kelenic enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 63 of 90 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (38.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored in 34 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .258 AVG .246 .324 OBP .317 .428 SLG .449 17 XBH 20 4 HR 7 23 RBI 22 59/15 K/BB 59/18 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings