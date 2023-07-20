Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will see Pablo Lopez starting for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Twins have +110 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Seattle's past three contests has been 7.3, a run in which the Mariners and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 53.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (33-29).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 27-23 record (winning 54% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Seattle has played in 95 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-45-2).

The Mariners have gone 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 21-24 15-17 32-29 36-34 11-12

