You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others on the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins ahead of their matchup at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .246/.311/.401 slash line so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 82 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 54 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .259/.367/.397 on the season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two doubles and three walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Correa Stats

Correa has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI.

He's slashing .231/.305/.410 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .196/.285/.409 slash line so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.