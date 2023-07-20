The Seattle Mariners (47-48) will look to Eugenio Suarez, currently on a three-game homer streak, when they square off against the Minnesota Twins (50-47) and Edouard Julien, who has homered in two consecutive games. It begins at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-8) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (5-5) will take the ball for the Twins.

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (8-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, an 8.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.074 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Kirby has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.

Lopez has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Lopez is trying for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 outings this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

