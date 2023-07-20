The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Twins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has five doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .260.

Ford has had a hit in 15 of 37 games this season (40.5%), including multiple hits seven times (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has an RBI in 11 of 37 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .250 AVG .268 .313 OBP .323 .477 SLG .661 4 XBH 10 3 HR 6 8 RBI 10 17/3 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings