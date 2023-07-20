Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Twins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Twins Player Props
|Mariners vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Twins Prediction
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has five doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .260.
- Ford has had a hit in 15 of 37 games this season (40.5%), including multiple hits seven times (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has an RBI in 11 of 37 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.268
|.313
|OBP
|.323
|.477
|SLG
|.661
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|10
|17/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.73 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.131 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.