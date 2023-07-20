Storm vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 20
The Seattle Storm (4-16) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Aces matchup.
Storm vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-16.5)
|171
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-16.5)
|170.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Aces (-16.5)
|170.5
|-1748
|+900
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-3500
|+950
Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Storm are 9-10-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in four of four games this season.
- Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 20 times this season.
- In the Storm's 19 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
