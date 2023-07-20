Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of those games.
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (35.8%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (36.8%), including six multi-run games (6.3%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.215
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.318
|.387
|SLG
|.452
|18
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|72/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez (5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
