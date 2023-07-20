On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of those games.

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (35.8%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this year (36.8%), including six multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .215 AVG .266 .271 OBP .318 .387 SLG .452 18 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 72/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings