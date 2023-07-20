Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .114 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .249 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

France has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (58 of 92), with more than one hit 24 times (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (7.6%).

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (46.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 41 .251 AVG .247 .325 OBP .312 .417 SLG .324 19 XBH 11 6 HR 1 26 RBI 11 37/13 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings