A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including A.J. Pollock (hitting .174 in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .169 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Pollock has picked up a hit in 31.9% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has driven home a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (23.4%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.119
|AVG
|.228
|.189
|OBP
|.262
|.239
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/6
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Kikuchi (7-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 39th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.
