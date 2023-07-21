The Seattle Mariners, including A.J. Pollock (hitting .174 in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .169 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Pollock has picked up a hit in 31.9% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven home a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (23.4%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .119 AVG .228 .189 OBP .262 .239 SLG .404 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 19/6 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings