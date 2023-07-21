J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (57 of 90), with multiple hits 22 times (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (24.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.281
|AVG
|.238
|.397
|OBP
|.333
|.427
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|40/33
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.13), 41st in WHIP (1.276), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.