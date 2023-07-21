Mariners vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (48-48) and the Toronto Blue Jays (54-43) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on July 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (6-3) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have won 34 out of the 63 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Seattle has won 34 of its 63 games, or 54%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored 428 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson
|July 17
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Sonny Gray
|July 18
|Twins
|L 10-3
|Bryan Woo vs Bailey Ober
|July 19
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 20
|Twins
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kevin Gausman
|July 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Alek Manoah
|July 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 25
|@ Twins
|-
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Joe Ryan
