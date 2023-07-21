Bryce Miller and Yusei Kikuchi will each get the start when the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +100. An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 34 of the 63 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (54%).

Seattle has gone 32-27 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (54.2% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Seattle has played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-46-2).

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-24 21-24 16-17 32-29 37-34 11-12

