Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays match up with Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in MLB action with 110 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .389.

The Mariners are 27th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 428 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' .310 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.183).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (6-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Miller has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 12 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan

