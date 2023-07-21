On Friday, July 21 at 10:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (48-48) host the Toronto Blue Jays (54-43) at T-Mobile Park. Bryce Miller will get the nod for the Mariners, while Yusei Kikuchi will take the hill for the Blue Jays.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.66 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 4.13 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 63 times and won 34, or 54%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 34-29 record (winning 54% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have won in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.