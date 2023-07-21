Mariners vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 21
The Seattle Mariners (48-48) and Toronto Blue Jays (54-43) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
The probable starters are Bryce Miller (6-3) for the Mariners and Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) for the Blue Jays.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.66 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 4.13 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller (6-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .969.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.
- Miller has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.13 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
- Kikuchi has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kikuchi will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.13), 41st in WHIP (1.276), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).
