The Seattle Mariners (48-48) and Toronto Blue Jays (54-43) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (6-3) for the Mariners and Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) for the Blue Jays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.66 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 4.13 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (6-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .969.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.

Miller has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 4.13 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.

Kikuchi has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Kikuchi will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.13), 41st in WHIP (1.276), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.