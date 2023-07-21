The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in 60 of 96 games this year (62.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Hernandez has driven home a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 37.5% of his games this season (36 of 96), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .221 AVG .266 .275 OBP .318 .405 SLG .452 19 XBH 15 8 HR 8 24 RBI 28 73/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings