Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has nine doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .275.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 19 of 34 games this season (55.9%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has an RBI in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.365
|OBP
|.286
|.643
|SLG
|.413
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/6
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.13), 41st in WHIP (1.276), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.