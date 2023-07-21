Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Ty France (batting .086 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- France has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (46.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.247
|.324
|OBP
|.312
|.411
|SLG
|.324
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|11
|38/13
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 39th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
