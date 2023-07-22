In the opening round of group-stage matches, Denmark will face China at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 22 at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Watch Denmark vs. China

Denmark Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away China July 22 - Home England July 28 - Away Haiti August 1 - Away

Denmark's Recent Performance

Denmark failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.

So far this year, Denmark is 3-0-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 2-0-7 in such matches (-12 goal differential).

Denmark's 2-0 loss to Spain earlier this year on July 5 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Lene Christensen #1

Josefine Hasbo #2

Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3

Rikke Sevecke #4

Simone Boye Sorensen #5

Karen Holmgaard #6

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7

Emma Snerle #8

Amalie Vangsgaard #9

Pernille Harder #10

Katrine Veje #11

Kathrine Kuhl #12

Sofie Junge Pedersen #13

Nicoline Sorensen #14

Frederikke Thogersen #15

Kathrine Larsen #16

Rikke Madsen #17

Luna Gewitz #18

Janni Thomsen #19

Signe Bruun #20

Mille Gejl Jensen #21

Maja Bay Ostergaard #22

Sofie Svava #23

China Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Denmark July 22 - Away Haiti July 28 - Home England August 1 - Home

China's Recent Performance

China was beaten by Italy, 2-0, in the Round of 16 of the last World Cup held in 2019.

During the event, Li Ying scored one goal.

Zhang Rui also contributed to the cause, posting one assist.

China was 3-2-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 0-2-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).

China's last match against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it lost to Spain 3-0 on April 11.

China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster