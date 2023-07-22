On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

In 44 of 83 games this season (53.0%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.8%).

In 38.6% of his games this year (32 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .225 AVG .208 .287 OBP .313 .358 SLG .446 12 XBH 14 4 HR 8 17 RBI 19 40/12 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

