David Lipsky is in 15th place, with a score of -7, after the second round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -5 269 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Lipsky last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 15th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 463 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course Lipsky has played i the last year (7,262 yards) is 218 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 65th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Lipsky was better than 35% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Lipsky did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Lipsky had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Lipsky's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last competition, Lipsky's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Lipsky finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lipsky finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

