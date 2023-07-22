Dylan Moore -- hitting .105 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .063.

Moore has gotten a hit in two of 15 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Moore has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .059 AVG .067 .158 OBP .176 .118 SLG .267 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings