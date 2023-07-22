Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Dylan Moore -- hitting .105 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .063.
- Moore has gotten a hit in two of 15 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Moore has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.059
|AVG
|.067
|.158
|OBP
|.176
|.118
|SLG
|.267
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
