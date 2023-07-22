On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six walks and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 113th in slugging.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (24.2%).

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has an RBI in 22 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 of 91 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 41 .276 AVG .238 .394 OBP .333 .420 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 41/34 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings