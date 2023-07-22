Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- hitting .143 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .157 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 19.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (24.6%), including three multi-run games (5.3%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.127
|AVG
|.183
|.233
|OBP
|.243
|.165
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|21/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9).
