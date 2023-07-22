When the Toronto Blue Jays (54-44) and Seattle Mariners (49-48) face off at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 22, Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-130). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-5, 3.03 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.65 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 37, or 56.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 29-22 record (winning 56.9% of their games).

Toronto has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Mariners have won in 11, or 37.9%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+275) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

