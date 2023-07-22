You can wager on player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners before their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 95 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .244/.311/.396 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 84 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .258/.366/.394 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (7-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 19 starts this season.

Gausman has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 61 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .270/.341/.447 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 53 RBI (129 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .312/.344/.487 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

