The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has five doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks while batting .267.
  • In 17 of 39 games this season (43.6%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games this season, and 8.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ford has driven home a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (12 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.265 AVG .268
.321 OBP .323
.531 SLG .661
5 XBH 10
4 HR 6
11 RBI 10
20/3 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.