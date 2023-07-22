The Seattle Storm (4-16) play the Chicago Sky (8-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023 on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no set line.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Sky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.2)

Seattle (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 164.5

Storm vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 9-10-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 19 Seattle's games so far this season, 10 have gone over the total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm rank ninth in the WNBA with 79.0 points per contest, but their defense has struggled, giving up 86.4 points per game (worst in league).

Seattle, who ranks seventh in the league with 34.1 rebounds per game, is allowing 36.1 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Storm rank eighth in the WNBA with 13.7 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Storm rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 9.2 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

The Storm have struggled to defend three-pointers this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8.2) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%).

Seattle has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 66.7% are two-pointers and 33.3% are three-pointers.

